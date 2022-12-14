Companies / Financial Services

Visa pledges to invest $1bn in Africa as it eyes digital payments boom

The company’s announcement comes as President Biden hosts African leaders in Washington

14 December 2022 - 18:29 Mehnaz Yasmin
Picture: 123RF/TAIGA
Picture: 123RF/TAIGA

Visa plans to invest $1bn in Africa over the next five years to capitalise on the emerging economy’s rapid growth in digital payments, the company said at the US-Africa Leaders Summit on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders for the three-day event, which started on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

“Visa has been investing in Africa for several decades to grow a truly local business,” CEO Alfred Kelly Jr said in a statement.

The investments in Africa shine a new light on a major growth opportunity on the continent where cash is likely to be challenged in coming years as e-payments gain momentum, according to a McKinsey report in September.

Africa’s booming e-payments market is expected to see revenues grow by nearly 20% a year, reaching about $40bn by 2025, compared with about $200bn in Latin America, the report added.

“It’s one of our fastest-growing regions,” Andrew Torre, Visa’s regional president for central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in an interview on Wednesday.

The world’s largest payments processor has added over 50% more employees in the continent since the end of 2019, with the vast majority during the pandemic, he added.

The investments will scale Visa’s operations in Africa and deepen ties with governments, fintechs and merchants, according to the statement. It will also help “strengthen the payment ecosystem through new innovations and technologies”.

Among new technologies, the company recently rolled out Visa Acceptance Cloud, a platform which turns virtually any device into a payments terminal.

Reuters 

SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness

Countries that have removed visa requirements have seen their tourism and travel economies thrive
National
2 days ago

Few Zimbabweans in the queue for new visas

Just 6,000 applications from an estimated 178,000 people had been received by September
National
1 day ago

SA to help fast track visas for Nigerian business

There have been anecdotal complaints of passports spending months at SA missions in Nigeria and talk of deliberate delays for unknown reasons.
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why is Enoch Godongwana not building new roads?
Companies / Industrials
2.
Zeda will shine in holiday season, CEO says as it ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Chris Griffith falls on sword to let Gold Fields ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Old Mutual unit invests R420m in renewable energy ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
The resurrection of African Bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SA waives visas for Kenyans

National

SA to focus on improving fixed investment, says Godongwana

Economy

Old Visa applications stuck in pipeline will be processed by SA missions

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.