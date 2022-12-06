Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank’s robust earnings get boost from higher interest rates

Banking group’s strong capital levels make for dividend range of 1.75-2.25 times cover

BL Premium
06 December 2022 - 09:11 Garth Theunissen

Nedbank says its financial performance in the first 10 months of 2022 has been robust as higher interest rates boosted earnings from credit extension, while also flagging healthy capital levels that should support ongoing dividend payments to shareholders.

The group said in a pre-close investor update late on Monday that net interest income grew by “low double digits” while non-interest revenue growth was in the “high single digits” in the 10 months to end-October...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.