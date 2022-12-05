Companies / Financial Services

‘Long Covid-19’ party to rise in major health issues, says Discovery

Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic

05 December 2022 - 09:40 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 05 December 2022 - 18:41

Discovery Employee Benefits says it has seen a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, with “long Covid” playing a role.

Annual Group Risk claims data released by Discovery Employee Benefits, which insures more than half-a-million individuals through its Group Risk benefits provided to about 3,000 employers countrywide, show that claims for cardiometabolic conditions have more than tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase in claims seen over the past year...

