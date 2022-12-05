‘Long Covid-19’ party to rise in major health issues, says Discovery

Market data including bonds and funds
If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
Main cost drivers are employee-related expenses and materials and bulk purchases
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Authorities close shop owned by former Iranian footballer Ali Daei who has supported protests
Mario Pasalic nets the winning kick to seal 3-1 win over Japan
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
Discovery Employee Benefits says it has seen a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, with “long Covid” playing a role.
Annual Group Risk claims data released by Discovery Employee Benefits, which insures more than half-a-million individuals through its Group Risk benefits provided to about 3,000 employers countrywide, show that claims for cardiometabolic conditions have more than tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase in claims seen over the past year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Long Covid-19’ party to rise in major health issues, says Discovery
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
Discovery Employee Benefits says it has seen a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, with “long Covid” playing a role.
Annual Group Risk claims data released by Discovery Employee Benefits, which insures more than half-a-million individuals through its Group Risk benefits provided to about 3,000 employers countrywide, show that claims for cardiometabolic conditions have more than tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase in claims seen over the past year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.