Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Ankara is demanding confirmation of insurance cover
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
Discovery Employee Benefits says it has seen a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, with long Covid playing a role.
Claims data released by Discovery Employee Benefits, which insures more than half-a-million individuals through its group risk benefits, show that claims for cardiometabolic conditions more than tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase in claims over the past year...
DISCOVERY CLAIMS
Covid sets off an epidemic of heart disease and cancer
Discovery data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic, with long Covid playing a role
