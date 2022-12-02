Mastercard's fintech fast tracks financial inclusion in Africa

New technologies such as Mastercard’s Tap on Phone, which turns an Android phone into a contactless card payment acceptance device, is further helping small businesses to adapt.

For microbusinesses that largely operate in the cash economy, Mastercard Quick Response (QR) code technology provides a simple and more affordable solution to accept card payments than traditional point-of sale devices for both online and face-to-face transactions.

Access to credit is also a major paint point in Sub-Saharan Africa, with SMEs facing a huge finance gap of $330bn, according to the World Bank. In Kenya, a partnership between Mastercard, consumer goods company Unilever and KCB Bank helped resolve the need for financing.

Called Jaza Duka, Swahili for “fill up your store”, the resulting programme connects the dots between the small retailer, which has been procuring and selling little shampoo sachets for years, and the bank. The distributor who sells to the store owner becomes the data intermediary, making it possible for the store owner to get credit from the formal rather than the informal system at one-tenth the cost. Mastercard also teamed up with Kasha, the purpose-driven digital retail and distribution platform, to include an additional 5,000 micro, small and medium enterprises into the programme.

Kasha has a long legacy of collaboration with Mastercard, having joined its Start Path engagement programme in 2019.

Start Path invites later-stage fintech start-ups to participate in a rigorous six-month engagement programme, benefit from mentorship and get introduced to Mastercard's broad network of partners about the world. More than 300 companies globally have come through this programme, and the company has seen stars from SA, Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda excel in driving financial inclusion.

Hello Tractor is another example of a successful African Start Path company. It connects tractor owners to farmers through an internet of things-enabled digital solution that bridges the gap between manual and mechanised farming. This gives smallholder farmers easier access to affordable tractor services and equipment rental, so they can plant on time and increase yields.

Reaping real rewards in agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, more than 60% of the population are smallholder farmers. Economic growth from agriculture in Africa is four times more effective at reducing extreme poverty than any other sector. Inclusion in agriculture is a fantastic place to make an impact.

Yet farmers face significant challenges, including limited access to markets, access to working capital to secure quality seeds and pesticides, and access to relevant financial tools to pay and get paid efficiently.

To help smallholder farmers overcome these challenges and transition from subsistence to commercial farming, Mastercard launched a digital platform in 2015 called Farm Pass, bringing together various agri-sector stakeholders from the supply and demand sides in one agricultural marketplace. Smallholder farmers can sell their produce at a better price, access quality inputs and farming information, get paid and pay digitally, and develop a financial profile that can unlock financing opportunities for working capital and inputs.