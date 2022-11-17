×

Companies / Financial Services

Investec’s half-year profit almost doubles

The bank and wealth manager also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its shareholders

17 November 2022 - 10:42 Garth Theunissen

Investec raised its interim dividend thanks to a near doubling of its half-year profit, prompting the bank to accelerate a share buyback programme first floated about six months ago.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m in the six months to end-September 2022, up from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32 pence, up from 24.7 pence the previous half-year...

