Investec’s half-year profit almost doubles

Tencent, which influences the local bourse via Naspers and Prosus jumps 9.59%
Thursday, November 17 2022
The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The hermit nation fired yet another ballistic missile in response to the US efforts to boost its security presence in the East Asia region
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
Investec raised its interim dividend thanks to a near doubling of its half-year profit, prompting the bank to accelerate a share buyback programme first floated about six months ago.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m in the six months to end-September 2022, up from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32 pence, up from 24.7 pence the previous half-year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investec’s half-year profit almost doubles
The bank and wealth manager also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its shareholders
Investec raised its interim dividend thanks to a near doubling of its half-year profit, prompting the bank to accelerate a share buyback programme first floated about six months ago.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m in the six months to end-September 2022, up from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32 pence, up from 24.7 pence the previous half-year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.