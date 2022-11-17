Companies / Financial Services

Investec to extend buyback scheme as profit nearly doubles

London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 10:42 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 17 November 2022 - 16:03

Investec announced a record interim dividend after its half-year profit almost doubled and said it would extend its share buyback programme first floated about six months ago.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m (R9.86bn) in the six months to end-September 2022, up from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32p, up from 24.7p the previous half-year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.