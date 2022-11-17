Investec to extend buyback scheme as profit nearly doubles

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Public service unions will hold a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to their demands
Party presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize both face corruption claims
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
The sport mad Taljaards are spearheaded by netball star Nichole
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
Investec announced a record interim dividend after its half-year profit almost doubled and said it would extend its share buyback programme first floated about six months ago.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m (R9.86bn) in the six months to end-September 2022, up from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32p, up from 24.7p the previous half-year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investec to extend buyback scheme as profit nearly doubles
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Investec announced a record interim dividend after its half-year profit almost doubled and said it would extend its share buyback programme first floated about six months ago.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m (R9.86bn) in the six months to end-September 2022, up from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32p, up from 24.7p the previous half-year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.