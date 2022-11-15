Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, suffered a drop in first-half earnings due to severe volatility in financial markets and client outflows precipitated by the war in Ukraine and accelerating global inflation.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed firm, which reports its results in pounds, said basic earnings per (EPS) share fell 16% to 9.4p in the six months to end-September. While adjusted operating profit dropped 7% to £107.9m (R2.2bn) in the period. The company still managed to declare an interim dividend of 6.5p a share, marginally lower than the 6.9p previously...
Volatile markets and net client outflows take their toll on Ninety One
The asset manager suffered net outflows of £3.2bn as some institutional investors fled to the relative safety of cash due to volatile markets
