Sub-Saharan mergers & acquisitions to top $100bn, says JPMorgan

International investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech will continue to drive M&A
US investment bank JPMorgan says merger & acquisition (M&A) activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to top $100bn in both 2022 and 2023 despite the bleak global economic backdrop at present.
While that level of deal-making would be down from the $130bn recorded in 2021, rising international investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech opportunities is expected to continue driving M&A on the continent over the next two years. Deal-making south of the Sahara will also be supported by continued investment in established sectors such as financial services, metals and mining, and natural resources, says Njabulo Ngubane, JPMorgan’s head of M&A for Sub-Saharan Africa...
