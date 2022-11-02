×

RMB Corvest invests in solar power company Sedgeley Energy

Though the private equity outfit did not disclose size of its investment, it says management team will keep a big stake

02 November 2022 - 19:29 Garth Theunissen

RMB Corvest, an on-balance sheet private equity vehicle of Rand Merchant Bank, has invested in Sedgeley Energy for an undisclosed amount.

The private equity outfit said in a statement on Wednesday that it was attracted by Sedgeley Energy’s good track record and experienced management team, which has retained a significant shareholding in the company...

