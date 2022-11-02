×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Advocate John Simpson appointed as new FAIS Ombud

Simpson has served as a magistrate, a general manager at the banking ombud, a legal consultant and a member of the National Consumer Tribunal

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 10:21 Garth Theunissen

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has appointed advocate John Simpson as the new Ombud for Financial Services Providers (FAIS Ombud).

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s (FSCA) made the announcement of Simpson’s appointment in a press statement on Wednesday. The financial services regulator said Simpson brings a “wealth of experience to the role” given that he has served as a magistrate, a general manager at the banking ombud, a legal consultant and recently a full-time tribunal member at the National Consumer Tribunal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.