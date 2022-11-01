Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Sanlam Investments has released its 2022 sustainable investments and impact report to showcase its efforts in channelling capital towards projects that result in positive environmental and socioeconomic outcomes.
The report showed that the group held 18 active in-house shareholder engagements between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 on issues spanning remuneration, board strength and diversity, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). With more than R540bn in assets under management, Sanlam Investments has committed to using its financial firepower to make a positive contribution to ESG issues. ..
Sanlam Investments gets green impetus from small business
Assets under management of R540bn pledged towards environmental, social and governance issues in sustainability report
