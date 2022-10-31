×

Companies / Financial Services

Irba appoints Ntlambi Gulwa as inspections director

Gulwa, whose appointment is effective on Tuesday, is a is a chartered accountant and registered auditor with 16 years’ experience

31 October 2022 - 16:17 Garth Theunissen

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has named Ntlambi Gulwa its director of inspections, an important function that is key to the regulator’s statutory mandate to monitor the audit quality at professional services firms.

Gulwa, whose appointment is effective as of November 1, is a chartered accountant who holds the CA (SA) designation and is a registered auditor with 16 years of experience in both the private and public sectors. She joined Irba in 2016 as an inspector and was soon promoted to team leader of inspections, a role she has fulfilled since 2018.  ..

