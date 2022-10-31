×

Companies / Financial Services

IDC raises its stake in Mozal Aluminium

The state-owned development financier now owns 32.45% of the Maputo-based aluminium smelter

31 October 2022 - 10:57 Garth Theunissen

The Industrial Development Corporation of SA (IDC) has increased its stake in Mozal Aluminium, Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest aluminium smelter.

The investment follows the IDC’s decision to exercise its pre-emptive rights to acquire an additional 8.445% shareholding and related rights from MCA Metals Holding, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi. Before this transaction, the IDC held a 24% stake in Mozal, which has how increased to 32.45%...

