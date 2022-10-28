JSE Investment Challenge winners outperform all-share index by big margins

The 2022 JSE Investment Challenge was a resounding success as the top traders showed better returns than the all-share index in their portfolios, an incredible achievement given the prevailing trading environment.

The competition, which aims to teach learners and students about the world of investing, brought together individuals who share a common goal: to learn, practice and acquire skills that will help them build an investment portfolio comprising financial instruments listed on the JSE.

In 2022, the challenge attracted 24,000 participants, which represents a 10.6% increase on 2021's figure and is a demonstration that SA’s young people are interested and eager to become financially literate.

This tremendous growth in participation has provided motivation for the JSE to expand the Investment Challenge footprint to more SA schools and institutions of higher learning.

Ralph Speirs, the CSI officer at the JSE, says he is impressed with the effort, dedication and enthusiasm learners and students demonstrated in developing competitive strategies to get ahead in the competition this year.

“The JSE Investment Challenge aims to stimulate students and learners’ interest in financial literacy so they can continue to self-educate throughout their lives,” says Speirs.

Winners of the JSE 2022 Investment Challenge

Team Imhotep-ACCP, from ACUDEO College Crystal Park, in Gauteng, took the top spot in the income category. Team members are Thabang Phahle, Amukelani Mathosi, Thabitha Lesenyeho and Siyamthanda Sibeko.

The school has participated in the JSE Investment Challenge since 2019 and this year eight of its teams won prizes in both the income and equity portfolios.