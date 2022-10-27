JSE outlines proposed amendments to listing requirements

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
All the former president’s announcements are attacks on his old enemies
Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hinted at using them for combating crime in the province
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt that it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Three new exhibitions brilliantly disrupt familiar ways of seeing ‘blackness’
The JSE is proposing a series of amendments to its listing requirements for debt and equity instruments following extensive market consultation over the past year.
“It is our ongoing objective to create an enabling environment for listing on the JSE as we take into account international best practices as we evolve our listing requirements,” said Andre Visser, director of issuer regulation at the JSE...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE outlines proposed amendments to listing requirements
The proposed change to its equity and debt listing requirements comes after extensive consultation with market participants
The JSE is proposing a series of amendments to its listing requirements for debt and equity instruments following extensive market consultation over the past year.
“It is our ongoing objective to create an enabling environment for listing on the JSE as we take into account international best practices as we evolve our listing requirements,” said Andre Visser, director of issuer regulation at the JSE...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.