Companies / Financial Services

JSE outlines proposed amendments to listing requirements

The proposed change to its equity and debt listing requirements comes after extensive consultation with market participants

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 13:31 Garth Theunissen

The JSE is proposing a series of amendments to its listing requirements for debt and equity instruments following extensive market consultation over the past year.

“It is our ongoing objective to create an enabling environment for listing on the JSE as we take into account international best practices as we evolve our listing requirements,” said Andre Visser, director of issuer regulation at the JSE...

