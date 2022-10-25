Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Merchant West, one of SA’s largest privately held financial services groups, has secured a R1.1bn funding structure from Absa, Nedbank and RMB to extend the scale and reach of its asset finance division, the group’s largest business unit.
The additional funding will increase the size of Merchant West’s asset finance book from R3.5bn to R4.6bn once the new facility is fully deployed to its client base, which largely consists of mid-cap corporates involved in an array of industries including mining and agriculture to logistics and aviation...
Merchant West secures R1.1bn facility from Absa, Nedbank and RMB
The new funding will be used to expand the group’s asset finance unit, which mainly serves mid-cap corporates in a range of industries
