Merchant West secures R1.1bn facility from Absa, Nedbank and RMB

The new funding will be used to expand the group’s asset finance unit, which mainly serves mid-cap corporates in a range of industries

25 October 2022 - 20:51 Garth Theunissen

Merchant West, one of SA’s largest privately held financial services groups, has secured a R1.1bn funding structure from Absa, Nedbank and RMB to extend the scale and reach of its asset finance division, the group’s largest business unit.

The additional funding will increase the size of Merchant West’s asset finance book from R3.5bn to R4.6bn once the new facility is fully deployed to its client base, which largely consists of mid-cap corporates involved in an array of industries including mining and agriculture to logistics and aviation...

