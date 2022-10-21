×

Companies / Financial Services

Absa appoints Msizi Khoza head of ESG

Khoza’s appointment is effective November 1 and will ensure that ESG receives the “right level of focus” according to an internal staff memo

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 11:50 Garth Theunissen

Absa’s  corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit has named Msizi Khoza as its head of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Khoza's appointment is effective as of November 1 and was done to ensure that ESG receives the “right level of focus” given Absa’s strategy to “lead in this space,” according to an internal memo to staff by Charles Russon, the CEO of Absa CIB Pan-Africa...

