The country’s CPI is expected at 7.5% year-on-year, while UK inflation came in at 10.1% year-on-year for September
There is no doubt many more people in the UK would have survived Covid-19 if Hunt had won the 2019 leadership race rather than Boris Johnson
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Africa's largest lender by assets says higher client transactional and trade activity and market volatility boosted earnings
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
John Lee aims to restore the city’s status as a financial hub after upheaval caused by pro-democracy protests Covid-19 measures
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Acting like an inverter, the electric vehicle will feed energy back into the owner’s house
Standard Bank reported a 42% rise in earnings during the nine months to end-September, thanks to higher client transactional and trade activity and market volatility.
Africa’s largest lender by assets, valued at R255bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in an update that forms part of information it provides one of its major shareholders, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), that it benefited from higher average loan and advance balances while higher average interest rates supported strong double-digit net interest income growth...
Standard Bank’s earnings jump
Africa’s largest lender by assets says higher client transactional and trade activity, and market volatility boosted earnings
