×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank’s earnings jump

Africa’s largest lender by assets says higher client transactional and trade activity, and market volatility boosted earnings

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 09:43 Nico Gous

Standard Bank reported a 42% rise in earnings during the nine months to end-September, thanks to higher client transactional and trade activity and market volatility.

Africa’s largest lender by assets, valued at R255bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in an update that forms part of information it provides one of its major shareholders, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), that it benefited from higher average loan and advance balances while higher average interest rates supported strong double-digit net interest income growth...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.