PSG Konsult raises interim dividend despite flat profit

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Unemployment, rising crime, infrastructure collapse, greylisting and the NPA is missing in action
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urges countries to reconsider after abstaining from UN vote condemning Kremlin’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressure, with much of the new business coming from tenders won by its Australia unit
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Left-back calls for help for both Amakhosi strikers
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
PSG Konsult raised its interim dividend even though the listed investment and insurance holding company failed to boost half-year profit as its asset management and insurance businesses underperformed in the first six months of its financial year.
The Bellville-based firm reported profit of R438.46m for the six months to end-August, marginally lower than the R439.15m reported in the previous matching period. Nevertheless, PSG Konsult still managed to raise its interim dividend by 10% to 11c per share...
