Companies / Financial Services

PSG Konsult raises interim dividend despite flat profit

The group’s asset management and insurance units underperformed thanks to volatile markets and severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal

13 October 2022 - 14:05 Garth Theunissen

PSG Konsult raised its interim dividend even though the listed investment and insurance holding company failed to boost half-year profit as its asset management and insurance businesses underperformed in the first six months of its financial year.

The Bellville-based firm reported profit of R438.46m for the six months to end-August, marginally lower than the R439.15m reported in the previous matching period. Nevertheless, PSG Konsult still managed to raise its interim dividend by 10% to 11c per share...

