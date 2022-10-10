Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
RMB has launched a new platform to facilitate funding for the SA agriculture sector, which has been left with liquidity challenges due to the financial distress of state-run financier Land Bank.
The Agri Harvest Funding Platform allows agricultural businesses to diversify their funding bases beyond the traditional single commercial bank funder model, which can potentially lower their financing costs and result in a lower farm gate prices. RMB says the platform will also help alleviate the funding crunch faced by some farmers due to the stressed financial position of the Land Bank, the state-owned agriculture financier that is still unable to fully resume lending due to its 2020 debt default...
RMB launches Agri Harvest Funding Platform
Facility to enable farmers to widen their funding bases by accessing extra liquidity from institutional investor market
