Companies / Financial Services

Norsad Capital provides R100m ‘stretched debt’ facility to RH Bophelo

Black-owned investment vehicle to use the money to expand four hospitals and clinics

06 October 2022 - 15:29 Garth Theunissen

Norsad Capital, a private credit provider to midmarket growth companies in sub-Saharan Africa, has extended a R100m stretched debt facility to JSE-listed health-care investment vehicle RH Bophelo.

Gaborone-headquartered Norsad, which has 32 years’ experience providing debt and mezzanine finance to companies across Africa, says the facility will comprise a portion of senior debt and a “stretched” component taking the form of a balloon repayment. The balloon component will involve a portion of the capital coming due when the loan matures with interest payable in the interim...

