Capitec earnings up as customers embrace digital

The headline earnings of SA’s biggest retail bank by number of customers grew 17%

29 September 2022 - 08:10 Nico Gous

Capitec’s headline earnings increased by close to a fifth and SA’s biggest retail bank by number of customers upped its dividend in its interim results as its move to digital banking accelerated.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, grew 17% to 4,034c year on year for the six months end-August. This amounted to total headline earnings of R4.67bn, beating the pre-pandemic headline earnings of R2.943bn in August 2019...

