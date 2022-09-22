×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

RMI’s normalised earnings drop over 16%

RMI expects the global and local economic backdrop to remain volatile for the foreseeable future amid high inflation

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 12:16 Nico Gous

The normalised earnings of Rand Merchant Investments (RMI), the investment holding company that owns OUTsurance, was down by close to a sixth in its 2022 year in part because of the effect of discontinued operations only being included up to December 2021.

Normalised earnings fell by 16.7% to R2.95bn in its year end-June, but only 4% to R1.77bn for continuing operations. RMI regards normalised earnings, which excludes nonoperational items and accounting anomalies, as the key indicator of the group’s operational performance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.