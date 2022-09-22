Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
Richard Calland, Thokozile Masipa and Sandile Ngcobo have been appointed to determine if there is prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala case
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Darryl Mayers will step down, while Andrew Wooler will remain as the sole CEO
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
Crude oil demand in China is rebounding, having been dampened by strict Covid-19 restrictions
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
The normalised earnings of Rand Merchant Investments (RMI), the investment holding company that owns OUTsurance, was down by close to a sixth in its 2022 year in part because of the effect of discontinued operations only being included up to December 2021.
Normalised earnings fell by 16.7% to R2.95bn in its year end-June, but only 4% to R1.77bn for continuing operations. RMI regards normalised earnings, which excludes nonoperational items and accounting anomalies, as the key indicator of the group’s operational performance...
RMI’s normalised earnings drop over 16%
RMI expects the global and local economic backdrop to remain volatile for the foreseeable future amid high inflation
