Companies / Financial Services

Fortress to develop R240m distribution centre for Crusader Logistics

21 September 2022 - 19:09 Denise Mhlanga

Fortress Reit has entered a joint venture with Crusader Logistics to develop a R240m distribution centre for the logistics company at the Eastport Logistics Park in Gauteng.

The 50% partnership allows Crusader Logistics 24 months in which to meet its financial responsibilities...

