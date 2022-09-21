×

Companies / Financial Services

Citigroup plans to shut its UK retail bank

Move will help Citi improve its focus on services to wealthy clients, says the bank

21 September 2022 - 21:09 Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser speaks at a conference in Beverly Hills, California, the US, May 2 2022. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser speaks at a conference in Beverly Hills, California, the US, May 2 2022. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Citigroup said on Wednesday it was planning to wind down its retail bank in the UK, aiming to further streamline operations as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s strategy.

The move would help Citi improve its focus on services to wealthy clients, the bank said, adding that it had asked certain of its retail clients to shift to its private bank.

Winding down its UK retail bank, which comprises just a single branch, would have no material financial impact on the company, the lender added.

After taking up the top job last year, Fraser pledged to simplify Citigroup by exiting non-core businesses, including consumer franchises in 13 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Fraser has been tasked with transforming a business the share price of which lagged rivals such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America during her predecessor Michael Corbat’s eight years in charge.

On the other hand, JPMorgan and Goldman have expanded their operations in the UK in recent years. In May, executives at JPMorgan said its consumer bank, Chase, had attracted more than half-a-million customers in Britain.

Goldman also offers savings accounts under its consumer arm Marcus in Britain.

Citi’s latest announcement comes months after the bank said it would exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, ending its 20-year retail presence in the country.

The UK plans were first reported by the Financial Times, which said Citi is not considering selling its UK retail operations.

The bank has begun consultations with its UK retail banking staff, Citi said.

Reuters 

China Vanke unit targets $784m in Hong Kong IPO

Temasek-backed Onewo joins other billion-dollar offerings  in Hong Kong since July following a drought of large-size listings
News
2 days ago

Congress to grill bank CEOs on range of issues

The line-up includes the bosses of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo
Companies
2 days ago
