Companies / Financial Services

Nasdaq establishes crypto unit to tap institutional investors

Stock exchange hires Gemini executive Ira Auerbach to run the digital division

20 September 2022 - 22:13 Mehnaz Yasmin
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
The Nasdaq  is placing a big bet on the cryptocurrency market with the launch of a digital assets business that is aimed at tapping institutional investors.

The new unit, Nasdaq Digital Assets, will offer custody services for cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum, potentially pitting it against firms such as Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Winkelvoss twin-owned Gemini that offer similar products.

Nasdaq has hired Ira Auerbach, a Gemini executive, to lead the new unit.

The stock exchange has also expanded its anti-financial crime technology to detect and curb money laundering, fraud and market abuse risks, it said in a statement on Tuesday, as the market is constantly on the regulator’s radar.

The crypto market is reeling from a major rout, forcing some of its biggest players to lay off thousands of employees in a bid to cut costs. Bitcoin has crashed nearly 60% this year, driving companies such as Celsius Network and Voyager Digital to file for bankruptcy.

Reuters 

Crypto scammers direct users to fake websites

The aim is to dupe visitors into providing information that helps hackers break into their cryptocurrency wallets
News
1 week ago

FARZAM EHSANI: Prudential Authority’s note is a welcome one for crypto

Regulator recognises the need for banks to assist new technologies and allow innovation to flourish in the country
Opinion
2 weeks ago

AARON BROWN: There are big differences between crypto and stock exchanges

SEC chair’s plan to force crypto exchanges to look like the NYSE is in no-one’s interest
Opinion
1 month ago
