Companies / Financial Services

African Women Impact Fund gets $60m to drive inclusive growth

The fund aims to grow the number of women asset managers in Africa and overcome systemic barriers and biases in the investment industry

20 September 2022 - 11:22 Garth Theunissen

The African Women Impact Fund (AWIF), an initiative of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) and various partners, including Standard Bank, has achieved its first financial commitment of $60m.

The initial $60m commitment comprises $15m from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), and $45m from the Motor Industry Retirement Funds (MIRF) and Copartes Pension Fund in SA, which have agreed to allocate their assets earmarked for developing start-up women fund managers in SA to the AWIF...

