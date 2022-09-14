Brent crude futures to $92.79 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.02 a barrel
In the coming coalition the EFF will promote much more of a racist nationalism in order to hijack the ANC
Retirement industry says it will not be ready when the Treasury envisages the new system taking effect
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The average price of a Zara clothing item was up 12.2% in July compared with July 2021
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
According to a Leger poll, 77% of Canadians say they feel no attachment to the British monarchy
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
The supercar-maker’s Purosangue crossover, its most utilitarian model in its 75-year history, will hit showrooms next year
The impact of the Competition Commission’s raid on Momentum Metropolitan will be unclear until the competition watchdog finishes its investigation and decides if it will refer it to the Competition Tribunal, the life insurer said on Wednesday in its 2022 results.
“Given the preliminary stage of the Commission’s investigation, these financial statements do not make provision for the Commission’s allegations relating to contraventions of the Competition Act to the extent that they remain subject to further investigation, assessment and determination,” Momentum Metropolitan said...
Impact of watchdog’s raids is unclear, says Momentum
The Competition Commission is conducting search-and-seizure operations at eight insurance companies over alleged collusive behaviour
