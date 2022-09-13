×

PODCAST | Why you must have a will and what happens if you don’t

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Harry Joffe, head of legal at Discovery Life and Discovery Life International

13 September 2022 - 12:19 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ZIMMYTWS
Picture: 123RF/ZIMMYTWS

Listen here: 

Getting more people to have wills as an instrument for better financial planning is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Harry Joffe, head of legal at Discovery Life and Discovery Life International. 

According to Discovery Life, many South Africans do not have a will. This is also an issue facing people in around the world. 

Joffe says not only do people often not have a will at all, they sometimes have wills that have not been signed or documents that have not been updated.

He also gives practical examples of how South Africans are affected daily by situations where wills have not been in place. 

As bleak as the situation appears, Joffe says there has been an uptick in creating wills recently, spurred on by the destruction caused during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussion focuses on the reasons people tend not to have wills in place; how wills fit into the financial planning of one’s life; practical examples of how South Africans are affected by not having wills in place; how the law provides for situations where no will is in place; consideration for offshore investments; and ways in which take-up of such financial instruments can be improved.

Joffe also details how people can protects their assets and investments that exist outside SA.

