×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

SA bond yields drop as market frets over economy amid rampant inflation

Multiweek lows come days after major central banks signalled urgency in the fight against runaway inflation

BL Premium
12 September 2022 - 19:06 Garth Theunissen

SA’s benchmark bond yields fell to multiweek lows as market concern that a possible recession in the US and Europe might further upend a struggling local economy appeared to outweigh fears of accelerating global inflation that is making central banks increasingly hawkish.

The yield on SA’s R186 bond, which matures in December 2026, slipped six basis points (bps) on Monday to close at 8.76%, equalling the level on August 25, the lowest close since August 17. The yield on SA’s 2032 bond fell even more, losing 13 bps to 10.64%, the lowest since August 18. Yields fell across other areas of the SA sovereign yield curve on Monday with Bloomberg reporting that four-year yields dropped 7 bps to 8.75% while 20-year yields shed 10 bps to 11.22%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.