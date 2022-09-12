Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
The rail system has linked Pretoria and Johannesburg and bodes well for further networks in Gauteng
Tyres worth R5.7bn were imported into SA between August 2020 and July 2021, with 47% of that coming from China
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Social media platform’s shares fall a day before shareholder vote
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Queen Elizabeth’s family will take part in a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, where her coffin will lie before being flown to London on Tuesday
Batting line-up lacks experience, says captain
We take an in-depth look at how different players in the art landscape have evolved amid a disruptive few years and how they are reimagining themselves for the future
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) returned to profit at the group level and substantially grew its asset base during the past financial year.
The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022, up from a R33m loss the prior year, and saw its asset base grow 21% to R174.1bn. At the IDC company level, after-tax profit fell 18% to R2.7bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IDC returns to profit
The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) returned to profit at the group level and substantially grew its asset base during the past financial year.
The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022, up from a R33m loss the prior year, and saw its asset base grow 21% to R174.1bn. At the IDC company level, after-tax profit fell 18% to R2.7bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.