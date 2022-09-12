×

Companies / Financial Services

IDC returns to profit

The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022

BL Premium
12 September 2022 - 15:54 Garth Theunissen

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) returned to profit at the group level and substantially grew its asset base during the past financial year.

The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022, up from a R33m loss the prior year, and saw its asset base grow 21% to R174.1bn. At the IDC company level, after-tax profit fell 18% to R2.7bn...

BL Premium

