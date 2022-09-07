Data showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes
Health and insurance group Discovery reported its highest normalised headline earnings in its history as it topped pre-pandemic levels, according to its 2022 results released on Wednesday.
Normalised headline earnings rose 70.76% year on year to R5.82bn, beating its 2021 performance of R3.4bn, R3.75bn in 2020, R5.04bn in 2019 and R5.4bn in 2018. Normalised headline earnings strip out impairments, one-off items, irregular events, and income or expenses not considered part of normal operations to give a better reflection during tumultuous times, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
Discovery’s headline earnings return to pre-pandemic levels
The 2022 results for the year to end-June indicate the worst seems to be over for the R82.38bn company
