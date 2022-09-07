×

Discovery’s headline earnings return to pre-pandemic levels

The 2022 results for the year to end-June indicate the worst seems to be over for the R82.38bn company

07 September 2022 - 09:51 Nico Gous

Health and insurance group Discovery reported its highest normalised headline earnings in its history as it topped pre-pandemic levels, according to its 2022 results released on Wednesday.

Normalised headline earnings rose 70.76% year on year to R5.82bn, beating its 2021 performance of R3.4bn, R3.75bn in 2020, R5.04bn in 2019 and R5.4bn in 2018. Normalised headline earnings strip out impairments, one-off items, irregular events, and income or expenses not considered part of normal operations to give a better reflection during tumultuous times, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. ..

