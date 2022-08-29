Investors are waking up to the reality that rates may stay higher for longer even as recession risk grows
SA’s traditional banks may have to overhaul their entire operating models as consumers increasingly embrace digitisation to the extent that most clients expect there to be no need for physical branches within five years.
A new report on the future of retail banking — compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on behalf of Discovery Bank — found that 69% of SA consumers expect local banks to become fully digital in five years with 60% believing there will be no need for physical branches by then. The Discovery Bank-BCG survey was based on responses from 1,000 consumers from all walks of life and income levels as well as 400 local businesses and several international banking experts...
Discovery says banks may need to go fully digital in five years
A Discovery Bank-Boston Consulting Group survey found that 60% of respondents believe there will be no need for physical branches by 2027
