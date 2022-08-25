Insurance stocks take a beating on news that the Competition Commission is investigating at least eight of them for possible collusion
The Competition Commission raided the offices of eight of SA’s most prominent life insurers over alleged collusive behaviour that included fixing of investment product fees and premiums for dread disease and life cover.
The competition watchdog said in a statement on Thursday that it was conducting search and seizure operations at the offices of Sanlam, Old Mutual Insure, Hollard, BrightRock, Bidvest Life, Momentum Metropolitan, Discovery and PPS (the Professional Provident Society) for allegedly contravening the Competition Act. The raid was part of an ongoing investigation that was first initiated by commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele in January 2021...
Competition watchdog raids life insurers over alleged price fixing
The commission says it seized documents and electronic data from eight life insurers over alleged fixing of investment fees and insurance premiums
