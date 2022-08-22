×

Mergence buys controlling stake in Live Easy

The affordable rental housing group has so-called ‘nanos’, comprising an average 18m² home, with a kitchenette and bathroom, at an average rental of R3,250 per month

22 August 2022 - 17:46 Andries Mahlangu

Mergence Investment Managers, which oversees more than R15bn in assets on behalf of its clients, has secured a controlling stake in the affordable rental housing group, Live Easy.

The deal between the two parties will come as a welcome boost to the so-called missing middle market — people whose income is too high to be eligible for the government’s housing subsidy, but at the same time do not necessarily qualify for mortgage...

