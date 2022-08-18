WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group interim results

The Standard Bank Group is announcing its 2022 interim results on Friday, August 19, with a live webcast from 10am that will be accessible via this page.

The group has a 159-year operating history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, operating in 20 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Click here to register and view the live stream of the interim results presentation.

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on the day.

To read other recent corporate announcements by Standard Bank, click here.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.