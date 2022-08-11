Investors anticipate central banks to dial back on September interest-rate hikes due to peaking inflation
How the energy crisis is driving trends and what property valuers need to consider in their assessments
The DA argues that the former president received favourable treatment because of his political standing
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Financial institution said to have fired its US-headquartered PR firm for refusing to do work on controversial oil pipeline
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
European Space Agency urges immediate action to fight climate change
Damian de Allende is still wary of All Blacks backlash at Ellis Park
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Standard Bank has parted ways with Edelman, the US-headquartered PR firm that provides it with corporate reputation management advisory services.
Now ordinarily the premature ending of a contract between a bank and one of its service providers wouldn’t warrant news coverage. However, the stated reasons for Standard Bank and Edelman’s break-up deserve a little notice...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Image advisers part company with Standard Bank
SA lender said to have fired US-headquartered consultancy for refusing to do work on problematic oil pipeline
Standard Bank has parted ways with Edelman, the US-headquartered PR firm that provides it with corporate reputation management advisory services.
Now ordinarily the premature ending of a contract between a bank and one of its service providers wouldn’t warrant news coverage. However, the stated reasons for Standard Bank and Edelman’s break-up deserve a little notice...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.