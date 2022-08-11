×

Companies / Financial Services

NEWS ANALYSIS: Image advisers part company with Standard Bank

SA lender said to have fired US-headquartered consultancy for refusing to do work on problematic oil pipeline

11 August 2022 - 16:13 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank has parted ways with Edelman, the US-headquartered PR firm that provides it with corporate reputation management advisory services.

Now ordinarily the premature ending of a contract between a bank and one of its service providers wouldn’t warrant news coverage. However, the stated reasons for Standard Bank and Edelman’s break-up deserve a little notice...

