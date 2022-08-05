×

JSE to allow listing of actively managed certificates

The securities will reference the actively managed portfolios of independent fund managers

05 August 2022 - 12:52 Garth Theunissen

The JSE has amended the listing requirements to include actively managed certificates (AMCs) in the suite of products offered to the market, as demand for the securities increases.

AMCs are non-interest paying instruments that offer investors exposure to the performance of a basket of assets included in the portfolios of actively managed independent portfolio managers according to their specific investment mandate. The securities reference local or offshore portfolios with underlying assets such as liquid securities, derivatives, commodities and currencies, making them suitable for both institutional and retail investors...

