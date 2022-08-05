JSE to allow listing of actively managed certificates

Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Toyota said its suppliers were having a tough time with raw material prices and parts, and supply-chain problems aren’t going away any time soon
This week's protest in Thembisa — one of many such protests over the past two months — shows the unhappiness in many communities.
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
Problems with the lender's central servers have caused an outage in its banking channels to persist for a second consecutive day
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Diplomatic relations between US and China spiralled further downward
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Tembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal ...
The JSE has amended the listing requirements to include actively managed certificates (AMCs) in the suite of products offered to the market, as demand for the securities increases.
AMCs are non-interest paying instruments that offer investors exposure to the performance of a basket of assets included in the portfolios of actively managed independent portfolio managers according to their specific investment mandate. The securities reference local or offshore portfolios with underlying assets such as liquid securities, derivatives, commodities and currencies, making them suitable for both institutional and retail investors...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE to allow listing of actively managed certificates
The securities will reference the actively managed portfolios of independent fund managers
The JSE has amended the listing requirements to include actively managed certificates (AMCs) in the suite of products offered to the market, as demand for the securities increases.
AMCs are non-interest paying instruments that offer investors exposure to the performance of a basket of assets included in the portfolios of actively managed independent portfolio managers according to their specific investment mandate. The securities reference local or offshore portfolios with underlying assets such as liquid securities, derivatives, commodities and currencies, making them suitable for both institutional and retail investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.