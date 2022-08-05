Capitec becomes latest bank to suffer systems outage

Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Toyota said its suppliers were having a tough time with raw material prices and parts, and supply-chain problems aren’t going away any time soon
This week's protest in Thembisa — one of many such protests over the past two months — shows the unhappiness in many communities.
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Diplomatic relations between US and China spiralled further downward
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Tembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal ...
Capitec has become the latest of SA’s major banking groups to suffer a systems failure with the lender’s online banking portal, app and USSD services suffering their second day of outages on Friday.
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers began experiencing problems with its systems infrastructure on Thursday morning, prompting a flurry of complaints on social platforms. On Friday morning the problems had still not been completely resolved...
