Capitec becomes latest bank to suffer systems outage

Problems with the lender's central servers have caused an outage in its banking channels to persist for a second consecutive day

05 August 2022 - 12:39 Garth Theunissen

Capitec has become the latest of SA’s major banking groups to suffer a systems failure with the lender’s online banking portal, app and USSD services suffering their second day of outages on Friday.

SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers began experiencing problems with its systems infrastructure on Thursday morning, prompting a flurry of complaints on social platforms. On Friday morning the problems had still not been completely resolved...

