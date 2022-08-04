Standard Bank shares gain as investors warm to trading update

Business Day TV spoke to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
Baldwin Neshunzhi says former spy boss’s call surprised him as public protector did not complain to him about his work
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Business Day TV speaks to senior banks analyst at Intellidex, Nolwandle Mthombeni
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Shares in Standard Bank rose as much 3% in intraday trade on Thursday, reaching their highest level since late June after Africa’s biggest lender by assets said its headline profit is likely to rise up to 32% in the six months to end-June.
The share price jumped the most in a month in midafternoon trade to R164.33, giving the bank a market valuation of R275.77bn. By the close, however, it had pared gains to 2.14% firmer at R162.89...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Bank shares gain as investors warm to trading update
Lender expects headline profit to rise up to 32% in the six months to end-June
Shares in Standard Bank rose as much 3% in intraday trade on Thursday, reaching their highest level since late June after Africa’s biggest lender by assets said its headline profit is likely to rise up to 32% in the six months to end-June.
The share price jumped the most in a month in midafternoon trade to R164.33, giving the bank a market valuation of R275.77bn. By the close, however, it had pared gains to 2.14% firmer at R162.89...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.