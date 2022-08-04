×

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank shares gain as investors warm to trading update

Lender expects headline profit to rise up to 32% in the six months to end-June

04 August 2022 - 19:41 Andries Mahlangu

Shares in Standard Bank rose as much 3% in intraday trade on Thursday, reaching their highest level since late June after Africa’s biggest lender by assets said its headline profit is likely to rise up to 32% in the six months to end-June.

The share price jumped the most in a month in midafternoon trade to R164.33, giving the bank a market valuation of R275.77bn. By the close, however, it had pared gains to 2.14% firmer at R162.89...

