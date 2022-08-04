Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
Is this a genuine attempt at policymaking by consensus, or more a piece of political theatre?
The Ukrainian president says there is no neutral position to war
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Analysts have described the gains in AMTD Digital as unjustified after its market value exceeded $400bn this week
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
President Joe Biden calls the verdict ‘unacceptable’ and vows his administration will continue to work for her release
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Investec plans to foot the bill for the personal security costs of its senior executives in SA due to concerns about the country’s rising crime levels.
During the bank’s AGM on Thursday, questions were raised by shareholder activist group Just Share around a resolution seeking to approve an amendment to its directors’ remuneration policy, which would see the cost of benefits related to personal security for executive directors in SA no longer deducted from their fixed pay. In other words, those costs would be borne by Investec, though no details were provided on the monetary value of the collective security costs or what form they would take...
Investec to pay executive directors’ personal security costs
Chair of the bank’s remuneration committee says the proposal will not worsen SA’s extreme income inequality and is due to fears over crime
