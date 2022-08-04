×

Investec to pay executive directors’ personal security costs

Chair of the bank’s remuneration committee says the proposal will not worsen SA’s extreme income inequality and is due to fears over crime

04 August 2022 - 17:21 Garth Theunissen

Investec plans to foot the bill for the personal security costs of its senior executives in SA due to concerns about the country’s rising crime levels.      

During the bank’s AGM on Thursday, questions were raised by shareholder activist group Just Share around a resolution seeking to approve an amendment to its directors’ remuneration policy, which would see the cost of benefits related to personal security for executive directors in SA no longer deducted from their fixed pay. In other words, those costs would be borne by Investec, though no details were provided on the monetary value of the collective security costs or what form they would take...

