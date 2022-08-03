×

TymeBank to buy SME-focused Retail Capital

The deal, still subject to regulatory approval, would combine TymeBank’s deposit base with the SME funding expertise of Retail Capital

03 August 2022 - 10:38 Garth Theunissen

TymeBank has announced that is buying SME-funder Retail Capital to make a big push into business banking.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will result in the combination of TymeBank’s deposit base and operations with the small and medium-sized enterprises funding expertise of Retail Capital...

