Tech trends transform insurance landscape

Technological development, though rapidly accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been changing the insurance landscape for some time already.

The agriculture sector is a prime example of an industry that has undergone significant transformation, driven by the development of new tech-enabled machinery and data-driven management systems, such as precision farming.

These tech trends, combined with the impact of inflationary forces, are changing the face of the SA insurance industry and the prevailing risk landscape, both locally and abroad.

Nowhere have the effects of digitalisation been felt more acutely than in the agricultural sector, where technological innovation has propelled a large degree of change over the past decade.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are behind the emergence of precision farming — a method that employs several strategies and tools to optimise soil quality, crop yields, and increase overall productivity. These paradigm-shifting technologies have given rise to countless opportunities but, in doing so, have introduced new risks.

Jan-Hendrik Botha, head of underwriting at Western National Insurance, says that process automation and new farming techniques that harness the power of data are effective means to increase efficiency.

“But smart equipment and systems require sizeable capital outlay and introduce new risks and exposures that must be mitigated by insurance products that are tailored to this evolving landscape.”