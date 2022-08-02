Buying and sending software made easy with FNB vouchers

Through its service provider value-added business services, FNB Connect has extended its software vouchers to more business clients.

The software includes Microsoft 365 Business Standard as well as market-leading antivirus software such as McAfee, Kaspersky, and Norton — all available on the FNB app.

Given the increased cost of doing business, clients can conveniently use their eBucks to purchase the software vouchers at a discounted rate.

“With the success of the software vouchers, which were launched in November 2021, close to 100,000 vouchers have been purchased and FNB is extending these to commercial clients,” says Bradwin Roper, FNB Connect CEO.

Businesses can also purchase and send software vouchers to other parties using the FNB app. All purchased software vouchers are stored on the app and can be redeemed at their convenience.

“The software vouchers will provide value and added convenience to clients, enabling them to access a wide range of services on a single, trusted digital platform. FNB is working hard to bring in more partners who can help diversify the vouchers and coupon solutions by introducing more relevant solutions needed by customers,” says Roper.