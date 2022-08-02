×

Companies / Financial Services

ENERGY TRANSITION

JSE wants to fast-track carbon trading market

Higher interest rates and new lines of business, such as advisory services, helped lift profit 28% in the JSE's half year to end-June

02 August 2022 - 11:26 Nico Gous and Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 02 August 2022 - 23:02

The JSE, the company that operates Africa’s largest stock exchange, is investigating the possibility of a carbon trading market as SA’s energy market is set to open up after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to end persistent power cuts at Eskom.

The JSE has been looking at a carbon trading market for “some time”, group CEO Leila Fourie said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday after the company released its interim results to end-June...

