The JSE, the company that operates Africa’s largest stock exchange, says profits rose more than a quarter in its half year to end-June, lifted by higher interest rates and its push into new services, such as market intelligence and shareholder management.
The JSE’s revenue depends on the level of market activity, with its market share by value of trade 99.7%, with the firm saying on Tuesday it had maintained this, while its investors services business was winning new clients...
JSE grows profit more than a quarter as new business lines pay off
Higher interest rates and new lines of business, such as advisory services, helped lift profit 28% in the JSE's half year to end-June
The JSE, the company that operates Africa's largest stock exchange, says profits rose more than a quarter in its half year to end-June, lifted by higher interest rates and its push into new services, such as market intelligence and shareholder management.
The JSE's revenue depends on the level of market activity, with its market share by value of trade 99.7%, with the firm saying on Tuesday it had maintained this, while its investors services business was winning new clients...
