Deloitte Africa names two ESG specialists as partners

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Technology and education need to be connected with local realities, knowledge and systems
Both Zuma and the representative of French arms firm Thales were not present, previously having been excused
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Flood-damaged plant will be fully operational in September, but popular models like the Hilux and Corolla Cross are coming back on stream
Load-shedding and concern about global growth were the main reasons behind July's poor activity
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Pledge comes as race to become the next UK prime minister hots up
Stipendiary stewards say this was jockey’s 13th transgression of rule since August 2021
Deloitte Africa has made two new appointments with strong backgrounds in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, to its audit and assurance division.
Both the appointments are women — Jayne Mammatt and Jyoti Vallabh — who will join the firm as partners. Mammatt joins Deloitte from PwC, where she headed the SA sustainability and climate change practice and was the ESG Africa lead, while Vallabh joins from KPMG, where she led the sustainability services business unit. Deloitte said on Monday the appointments were part of efforts to help clients improve their ESG reporting, including the provision of assurance on sustainability reporting...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Deloitte Africa names two ESG specialists as partners
Jayne Mammatt and Jyoti Vallabh join the firm as partners from PwC and KPMG respectively
Deloitte Africa has made two new appointments with strong backgrounds in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, to its audit and assurance division.
Both the appointments are women — Jayne Mammatt and Jyoti Vallabh — who will join the firm as partners. Mammatt joins Deloitte from PwC, where she headed the SA sustainability and climate change practice and was the ESG Africa lead, while Vallabh joins from KPMG, where she led the sustainability services business unit. Deloitte said on Monday the appointments were part of efforts to help clients improve their ESG reporting, including the provision of assurance on sustainability reporting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.