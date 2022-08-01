×

Companies / Financial Services

Deloitte Africa names two ESG specialists as partners

Jayne Mammatt and Jyoti Vallabh join the firm as partners from PwC and KPMG respectively

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 10:43 Garth Theunissen

Deloitte Africa has made two new appointments with strong backgrounds in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, to its audit and assurance division.

Both the appointments are women — Jayne Mammatt and Jyoti Vallabh — who will join the firm as partners. Mammatt joins Deloitte from PwC, where she headed the SA sustainability and climate change practice and was the ESG Africa lead, while Vallabh joins from KPMG, where she led the sustainability services business unit. Deloitte said on Monday the appointments were part of efforts to help clients improve their ESG reporting, including the provision of assurance on sustainability reporting...

