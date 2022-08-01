×

Companies / Financial Services

Constantia Insurance placed under provisional curatorship

The order was granted by the High Court on July 26 after an ex parte application made by the Prudential Authority on the same day

01 August 2022 - 12:05 Garth Theunissen

Constantia Insurance Company — a division of JSE-listed Conduit Capital — has been placed under provisional curatorship.

The Prudential Authority (PA), a division of the Reserve Bank that regulates financial services firms, said in a statement on Monday it had applied to the Gauteng High Court on July 26 by way of an ex parte application, to place Constantia Insurance under curatorship. The order was granted with effect from that date with Ashish Desai of Deloitte being provisionally appointed as the curator of the insurance business...

