Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital shares slump 51% after insurance unit placed under curatorship

The group argues the curatorship order against Constantia Insurance is premature as it is in talks with potential investors to recapitalise the unit

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 12:05 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 18:30

Conduit Capital’s share price plummeted after its subsidiary, Constantia Insurance, was placed under provisional curatorship by the high court — a decision it argues is premature given that it is in talks with investors about a possible capital injection.

Shares in the group slumped as much as 51% to 17c before trimming losses to 18c by the JSE’s close,49% lower than its previous close of 35c. That was the lowest intraday level since mid-December 2020...

